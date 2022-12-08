The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning are collaborating with Team Taree to add a little sparkle to the Taree riverbank area this Christmas.
The organisations will be working together to install solar powered fairy lights on the trunks of the trees in the riverbank area surrounding the Riverstage.
The effect is expected to be something like a Christmas tree convention, and will no doubt add to the festive spirit of the season.
With a number of events to be held in the area of summer - beginning with Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage on Sunday December 11 - the lights will no doubt add a little magic to the area while contributing to the overall beautification of Taree.
