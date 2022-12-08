Manning River Times
Fairy lights to be added trees in the river bank area surrounding the RiverStage

December 8 2022 - 11:00am
Rotary Club of Taree on Manning and Team Taree will be installing solar powered fairy lights on trees by the RiverStage. Picture shutterstock

The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning are collaborating with Team Taree to add a little sparkle to the Taree riverbank area this Christmas.

