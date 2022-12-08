TAREE swimmer Trenton Jones will take some red hot form into the NSW Senior Age Championships to start in Sydney this weekend.
He will contest four events, the 15 years boys 50 and 100m butterfly and backstroke. He'll have a busy program, starting on Sunday and concluding next Thursday.
At the recent North Coast Long Course Championships held in Port Macquarie, Trenton swam in six events and came away with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. He also recorded four PBs (personal bests). He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Trenton knows the State event will be a lift in standard from the North Coast championships.
"I don't think I'll medal but I'll have to wait and see.
"My focus will be on improving my times.''
This will be his debut in the senior State age championship. He missed 2020 due to COVID restrictions while last year he was at a family function. So he's looking forward to the experience.
Trenton won the gold at Port Macquarie in the 200m backstroke. He also finished second in the 50m and second in the 100m butterfly along with bronze medals in the 50m backstroke and 100m back in the 15 years boys division.
Trenton said he was 'fairly confident' of a solid result going into the championship. While he struck gold in the backstroke, he said butterfly is is preferred stroke.
He qualified for State at the start of the year, but said it has only been in more recent times that he's started to ramp up his preparation.
The 15-year-old started swimming competitively when he was aged seven. His brother and sister were already involved in the sport, while his dad, Andrew, is an official.
Trenton started out with the Mingara club on the Central Coast before moving here with his family in 2016.
Swimming is no longer a seasonal sport.
"I train and compete just about all year,'' Trenton said.
He trains four to five times a week under the guidance of Brad Thurlow at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
His ambition in swimming is to keep improving his times and just enjoy the sport as much as he can.
