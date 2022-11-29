TAREE Torpedoes will host the Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints heats on February 4.
Competitors will aim to qualify for the Speedo Sprint finals in Sydney.
The club's younger swimmers will be in action at a picnic meet at Wingham tomorrow while they'll also be at the Laurieton Christmas Carnival on December 18.
Meanwhile Swimming North Coast's division 1 championships were held at the Port Macquarie Olympic Pool with 280 swimmers from across the area which extends from Stroud to Tweed Heads involved.
Seven Taree Torpedoes swimmers competed, Gemma Oberg, Abby Yelavic and Angus Murray-Gill in their first division 1 championship, with Abby and Angus recording new PBs for two swims each
Gabriela Swierczynski completed two events and Lauren Oberg recorded three PBs from eight events.
Amaya Cross swam in six events and recorded three PBS with two gold, one silver and one bronze for her efforts.
Trenton Jones swam in six events recording four PBSs and coming away with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Trenton is now looking forward to swimming at NSW senior State age in four events - 50 and 100m butterfly and backstroke from December 10-16.
