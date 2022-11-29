Manning River Times

Taree Torpedoes contest North Coast championships

November 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Torpedoes at the North Coast championships (back) Trenton Jones, Lauren Oberg, Amaya Cross. Front Angus Murray-Gill, Gemma Oberg. Absent Gabriela Swierczynski, Abby Yelavic

TAREE Torpedoes will host the Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints heats on February 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.