Rosie Herberte honoured with 2022 Edna Ryan Award

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
Ghosts of murdered women earn Rosie an EDNA

Pale ghosts of murdered women seeming to glide through the main street of Wingham, and standing like silent statues in Fotheringham Park in Taree, have earned Rosie Herberte the rare distinction of a 2022 Edna Ryan Award.

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

