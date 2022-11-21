Manning River Times
Taree: Honouring women murdered by domestic violence as 16 Days of Activism campaign begins

November 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Honouring Murdered Women: a crowd of about 50 people gathered for the 2021 event in Fotheringham Park. Photo: Julia Driscoll

A gathering to honour women murdered in acts of domestic violence will be held at Taree's Fotheringham Park on Friday, November 25.

Local News

