A gathering to honour women murdered in acts of domestic violence will be held at Taree's Fotheringham Park on Friday, November 25.
The event is organised by the STOP theatre group - Street Theatre Opposing Patriarchy. It was first held in 2019. "In that year 64 women were murdered in Australia by men known to them within a domestic or intimate context," the organisers say. Each of the women were named at the memorial service.
The 2020 gathering, where it was planned to honour 61 women killed, had to be cancelled because of COVID restrictions but at the 2021 service, 43 women were honoured.
"The STOP players hope you can join us in this important work of making sure all women murdered by male violence and the ensuing pain experienced by their loved ones, does not go unnoticed nor remain anonymous."
The memorial service begins at 11am, behind the memorial clock in Fotheringham Park.
The event marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It comes on day one of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs until World Human Rights Day (Friday, December 10). The campaign calls for much-needed change in the fight against gender-based violence.
