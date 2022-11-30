Manning River Times
Letter to the editor

By Tony Ryan
November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
The recent My Shout article, "Pot Shots at Pot Holes" in which Mick gives us his usual light hearted offering, prompted me to comment, more seriously, on the deplorable condition of the Tinonee-Wingham road.

