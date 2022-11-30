The recent My Shout article, "Pot Shots at Pot Holes" in which Mick gives us his usual light hearted offering, prompted me to comment, more seriously, on the deplorable condition of the Tinonee-Wingham road.
A week or so back my wife and I were returning home with our caravan in tow.
Being aware of the extensive road works taking place on Wingham Road I opted to enter Wingham via Tinonee Road. A very poor choice.
I reduced my speed to around 60kph due to the poor surface, the view of much of it obscured by the shadows, so as to minimise the pitching and swaying caused by the broken and uneven conditions encountered.
The damage and inconvenience suffered as a direct result of the road conditions is indicated in the attached photographs. Locked cupboards and drawers were sprung open despite the reduced speed at which I travelled.
I have towed a caravan well in excess of 70,000 kilometres around this wonderful country. I am convinced that the road conditions in the Manning area are as bad as any anywhere I have travelled.
I am also aware that recent heavy rains have had an impact. That said, I have resided in Wingham since the late 1980s and have observed the progressive deterioration of our roads and streets which is, in my opinion, indicative of a lack of priority and pride in maintaining them.
Tinonee-Wingham Road is in such poor condition that it is, in my opinion, likely to contribute to a serious accident if left to deteriorate further.
Given the money contributed to governments in the form of fuel excise, registration fees, stamp duties, local rates etc we deserve better.
