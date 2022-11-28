Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council to receive funds for road repairs

November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Bromhead says the $1.2 million to help Mid Coast Council get on with the job of repairing potholes. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council will to "a rapid injection" of more than $1.2 million for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.