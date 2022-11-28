MidCoast Council will to "a rapid injection" of more than $1.2 million for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the money would help the council cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants will will help MidCoast Council get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Bromhead said.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.