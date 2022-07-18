TAREE Torpedoes Swimming Club hope to hold a second Swim League Gala day at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre in September.
This follows the success of the inaugural event held on Sunday, September 17.
A total of 32 swimmers from Taree, Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Macksville, Gloucester and Foster took part.
They were split into two teams, Dark Rapids and Light Rapids, competing in divisions one to four based on their swimming abilities, contesting various strokes and relays.
"The swimming was fast and fun (and loud, with plenty of cheering) with points awarded for placings,'' Taree Torpedoes treasurer Ian Smith explained.
"Competition between the teams see-sawed throughout the day with just two points between the teams going into the last relay race.''
Dark Rapids prevailed in the finale to be the overall champion for the day.
