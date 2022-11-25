Manning River Times

Hayden Nelson aims tor two podium finishes in two championships

By Mick McDonald
November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
Hayden Nelson will conclude his commitments in the 300 supersport championship and Yamaha R3 Cup in South Australia this weekend.

HAYDEN Nelson hopes to bow out of the Yamaha R3 Cup and the Dunlop Supersport 300 championship at The Bend in South Australia this weekend with overall third placings.

