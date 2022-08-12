THE disqualification of a rival rider will have ramifications on Hayden Nelson's overall position in the Yamaha R3 Cup and Supersport 300 motor cycle road racing series.
The follows the most recent round held at Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland.
One of the lead riders from Queensland failed the post-race technical inspection and was disqualified for a non-compliant motor modifications. The disqualification means Hayden will retrospectively be awarded at least one podium position.
This will result a redistribution of points from the weekend and also the previous two rounds, as the same rider used the same motor for at least the last three rounds, Hayden's dad, Craig explained.
"As a result we are at this stage unsure how that will change the positions for last weekend and for the championship to date,'' Craig said
The Morgan Park round was a mix of conditions and in a tricky wet qualifying on Saturday morning, Hayden set the fastest time. The second qualifying was in drying conditions and his qualifying was not as impressive but still a solid second row (6th) and third row (7th) start in Yamaha R3 Cup and Supersport 300, respectively.
Racing was super tight and the lead group consisted of 8-10 riders in every race. Hayden did not stand on the podium but only just missed out, finishing not more than 0.4 seconds behind the race winner in every race, except for race two in Supersport 300 where he crashed out of the lead group on lap eight of 10.
He finished the other five races in 4th, 5th or 6th position, just metres from the win.
Hayden will next be on track at Phillip Island in early September for the Victorian State Road Racing Championships. He will be using this meeting as preparation for ASBK round six also at Phillip Island in November at the World Superbike weekend.
He'll then head to The Bend in South Australia for the final round of the Championship on the last weekend in November..
