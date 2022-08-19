Club Taree is ready to strike further into the local entertainment field with its recent acquisition of Taree Ten Pin bowling alley.
Aptly renamed 'Club Taree Tenpin', the centre transferred into Club Taree ownership on Monday, August 15 and has retained most of its existing staff.
Club Taree CEO, Paul Allen, described the venture as an opportunity to provide more benefits for club members, while offering entertainment for all.
"Club Taree has membership across all age groups and the facility is there for members and non-members and it's certainly going to be used by all sectors of the community," Mr Allen said.
"We saw the opportunity to help reinvigorate a space and make it attractive across all age groups."
Tenpin bowling enjoys a broad based appeal with more than two million Australians bowling in the last 12 months, making it one of the country's most popular and accessible sport and entertainment offerings.
However, in recent years there has been a shift in the sport versus entertainment dynamic in tenpin bowling, with weekly competitions increasingly making way for irregular social play.
As for possible changes to the facility, the plan is for a gradual roll-out, allowing the business to remain functional while implementing changes incrementally.
"There's certainly going to be some changes, so people will notice those happening, some short term, some mid term, and some long term," Mr Allen said.
"We're looking at the infrastructure of the current business and looking at ways we can improve and value-add the facilities in terms of recreational and hospitality services as well."
As for other areas of entertainment where Club Taree might possibly venture, the approach seems to be 'never say never'.
"Nothing's off the cards in the future and being a progressive club of our size, we're always always looking at opportunities to increase that exposure for our membership."
Taree Tenpin is located at 55 Muldoon St, Taree.
