THERE has been interest from the Coffs Harbour area in the 2023 Mid North Coast Hockey League.
This is currently contested by men's and women's division one sides from the Manning and Hastings associations. The league started in 2021.
"The existing format will continue between Port and Taree,'' Manning Hockey president Tony Barton said.
"There has been some interest from Coffs Harbour in somehow linking with us. At this stage we don't know what that looks like - whether it's just a couple of weekends throughout the season.''
However, Mr Barton stressed there are no plans to include Coffs Harbour sides in a weekly competition.
"I don't think our people would travel,'' he said.
Mr Barton said Manning vice president Tony Lewis will continue to negotiate with Coffs Harbour and Hastings to see what can be worked out.
The association wrapped up 2022 and started plans for 2023 at a strategy meeting held at the Manning Hockey Centre. Gloucester was the only club not represented as officials were busy with the Masters Games being held in the town.
"The Hook in Hockey program for kids aged 6-10 on Friday nights was a big success and we got a great response there - we're hoping to expand that next year,'' Mr Barton said.
"The Mid North Coast Hockey League was a success; grand final day with re-structed timing went well while our summer comp and indoor comps are successful, with numbers at capacity.
"Moving forward upgrades of facilities will start soon. This will include work on the Terry Launders Field and concreting walkways.''
Mr Barton said the association will also look to get more coaches accredited for club and representative sides. Representative team uniforms will also be replaced.
Work on repairing the Launders Field is now expected to start in February. The field was badly damaged in the 2021 March floods that engulfed much of the hockey centre and it has been out of action since.
"It will be a four month build, so it probably won't be right for the start of next season,'' Mr Barton continued.
"We have the women's Masters here in July and the plan is to have it all in place by then.''
