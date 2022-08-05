Manning River Times

Big finish to Mid North Coast Hockey League season

By Mick McDonald
August 5 2022 - 12:00am
Priya Bourke from the Chatham club will represent NSW Country in the Australian Country Women's Championships in Western Australia.

TIGERS must either win or draw in the final round Mid North Coast Hockey League women's match this weekend to secure the minor premiership and also ensure the August 20 MNC grand finals are played in Taree.

