TIGERS must either win or draw in the final round Mid North Coast Hockey League women's match this weekend to secure the minor premiership and also ensure the August 20 MNC grand finals are played in Taree.
Under the MNC League system, grand finals are played at the men's minor premier's home ground in odd years and the women's minor premier in even years.
Tigers are expected to be at full strength for the encounter and Manning Hockey official Tony Lewis said they'll be strongly favoured to beat Sharks. However, if Sharks cause an upset it will open the way for second placed Camden Haven to go to the top of the ladder and claim the grand final for Port Macquarie on August 20.
"Like last year, it all comes down to the last round,'' Lewis said.
The top two sides in the men's league, Manning team Sharks and Port City, face off in the final round at Taree on Saturday at 2.50. Winner here should be the minor premier.
Sharks had been the dominant side, however have hit a trough in recent weeks.
"But my understanding is that they're close to full strength for this weekend and when they're on, they're very hard to beat,'' Lewis said.
Port Thunder will be the other side involved in the playoffs.
"The Port sides just have a bit more depth than the Manning teams at the moment,'' Lewis said.
"That means that we have to lift our game and that's certainly what we're aiming to do.''
Manning teams Chatham and Tigers also clash this weekend.
The Manning domestic competition will continue after the MNC League, with grand finals on Saturday, September 17.
Meanwhile, Manning players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts are in Western Australia with the NSW Country women's team to play in the Australian Country Championships. This will run from August 6 to 13.
Both were selected after the State championships held earlier in the year.
Bourke plays for Chatham and Watts with Tigers in the Manning competition.
