Overgrown oval described as an eyesore

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Taree's premier cricket field, the Johnny Martin Oval, has been severely impacted by the ongoing rain.

MIDCOAST Council remains upbeat that the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree will be right for play when the 2022/23 Manning cricket season starts in October.

MM

Mick McDonald

