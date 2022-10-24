Manning River Times
Wingham Nursery and Florist Garden Party to celebrate 50th anniversary

October 24 2022 - 6:00am
Fifty years ago, Rhonda Sawyer started selling plants from her back garden as a hobby. That venture flourished, and now, in 2022, Wingham Nursery and Florist has celebrated it's 50th anniversary.

