Anglers, it's time to cast aside your chores and get your hands on a different set of tackle with the Old Bar Tavern Salty Classic returning for a weekend of fun and competitive fishing.
The 'Classic', now in its fourth year, will culminate in a presentation held at the Old Bar Tavern from 1pm on Sunday, November 13, following three days of competition beginning Friday, November 11.
Last year's event saw 115 anglers sign up, with the biggest fish caught being a 141centimetre mulloway weighing in at 25 kilograms.
Competition allows for fish caught anywhere from Tea Gardens to Port Macquarie, and according to organiser, Kerrie Johnson, it is shaping up once again as a great event
"It's a catch and release competition, so photographs are submitted. Then there's a presentation and a mega raffle at the tavern on the Sunday at 1pm," Kerrie said.
The competition will feature prizes for a variety of categories, with chances to win even for those not casting a line.
"We've got five target species; bream, flathead, whiting, tailor, and mulloway. We've got men's, ladies, and junior categories, and we also do mystery lengths. So for each of those species we've got a 'mystery length' prize as well," Kerrie said.
"Then on the day, regardless whether they've caught a fish or not, everyone gets a raffle ticket in the mega raffle draw, and someone will go home with a kayak."
Anyone interested in entering can do so by registering at the Old Bar Tavern during business hours.
