Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

The Salty Classic fishing competition will run from November 11 - 13

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 23 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Old Bar Tavern Salty Classic will be three days of competitive fishing from Friday November 11 to Sunday November 13. Picture supplied.

Anglers, it's time to cast aside your chores and get your hands on a different set of tackle with the Old Bar Tavern Salty Classic returning for a weekend of fun and competitive fishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.