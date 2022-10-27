TAREE Wildcats will adopt a wait and see attitude before deciding whether to nominate for the 2023 Coastal Premier League football competition, club president Shannon Hall said.
As revealed in the Times last week, it looks certain the current 12 club CPL will be cut to 10 next year.
The length of the season with 12 clubs along with excessive travel were the main concerns expressed by clubs at a post-season meeting with representatives from Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football. The two zones run the CPL. The CPL expanded to 12 clubs this year with the addition of Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United along with Bellingen.
Taree struggled in first grade this year, failing to win a game. However, FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher told the Times the zone is keen for Taree to remain in the CPL and will do everything possible to assist the club. The CPL currently takes in the area from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour.
"There's a few options on the table, so we'll see what they come up with before we make a decision,'' Mr Hall said.
"They're talking about a 10 team comp. They're also looking at north/south conferences.''
He said he's discussed next season with some senior players
"The players have told me they'd rather stay in the CPL, because it is the better standard of football,'' he said.
"We had a pretty disrupted season with injuries and travel and we also had a very young side. It would probably all be a bit of a waste of time if we don't keep going in the CPL.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
