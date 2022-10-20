Coastal Premier League set to shed two clubs

NEXT year's Coastal Premier League football competition looks sure to be contested by 10 clubs.
This will be two less than the 2022 season and follows a meeting between the clubs and Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football.
"The clubs want to run a smaller competition with 10 teams or go to a north/south conference,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"The general consensus is to keep the CPL going in its current format, but with 10 clubs and not 12.''
Mr Fletcher said all clubs have indicated they want to stay in the CPL.
"But they were waiting until the meeting to then go back to their clubs and make a decision on where they are going to go, going forward,'' he said.
"The first thing we have to do is come up with a structure that all the clubs are going to be happy with. Then if we have something set in stone, we can go and look at gaining some sponsorship to help offset the costs to clubs.''
While the CPL kicked off in 2020, this year was the first time a full season was completed due to complications with COVID restrictions or lockdowns. Initially 10 clubs from Taree to the Coffs Harbour area were involved.
The two boards (Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football) made the call to add Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry and Bellingen in 2022. Continued wet weather played havoc with the competition this year, particularly in the opening weeks when a number of games had to be switched to synthetic fields at Coffs Harbour.
Taree Wildcats and Boambee both struggled this year. The Wildcats finished last and didn't win a game in first grade. Boambee had to withdraw from reserve grade due to a lack of players. Both were represented at the meeting. "They're both optimistic - certainly Taree is,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"Taree has a new committee and indicated they'll try hard to still be part of the CPL. Boambee went with the 10 team comp, but didn't make any commitment.
"We really want to keep Taree in the CPL and we'll do everything we can to make sure that Taree stays in the competition.''
Mr Fletcher added the north/south conference would mean the clubs play one full round in their own zone before coming together for a combined second round.
"That was by far the second choice,'' he explained.
"But to ensure the Coastal Premier League survives, they would look at the conference option.''
FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher hopes there won't be a need to cull two clubs should the Coastal Premier League drop back to 10 clubs in 2023, as is expected.
"I would hope there would be natural attrition,'' he said.
"I certainly don't want to be chairman of a board that has to tell a club they can't play in the top competition.''
Mr Fletcher added that clubs have to meet criteria to be part of the CPL. This includes player numbers and facilities.
"We haven't been as stringent with those rules because of weather conditions and COVID,'' he admitted.
The addition of the Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United and Bellingen to this year's CPL was originally opposed by the majority of clubs, with concerns raised about the length of the season and increased travel.
Both enjoyed successful seasons. Southern United defied considerable odds to make the first grade grand final, including playing knockout semi-finals on successive days, the second in Coffs Harbour.
The Ospreys were beaten by the powerful Coffs United in the grand final played at Coffs Harbour in a hard fought contest.
Southern also featured in the reserve grade semi-finals.
Bellingen made the playoffs.
Both the Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football boards expect to have a structure for the 2023 Coastal Premier League in place by next month.
Mr Fletcher said a format for next year will be put in place soon and this will then be discussed by both boards.
"We've indicated to the clubs that we'll have something in place by mid-November,'' he added.
"We have to give clubs plenty of time to prepare for next year.''
