Manning River Times

Coastal Premier League set to shed two clubs

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

NEXT year's Coastal Premier League football competition looks sure to be contested by 10 clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.