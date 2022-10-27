Manning River Times
Golf talent to take up scholarship with Tarleton State University in Texas

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Golf prospect Quedesha Golledge leaves for Texas in January to take up a three year golfing scholarship with Tarleton State University. Photo Scott Calvin.

GOLF talent Quedesha Golledge heads to the US in January to start a three year stay at Tarleton State University in Texas.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

