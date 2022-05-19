TAREE golf talent Quedesha Golledge is aiming to keep her perfect record in the Jean Derrin Trophy intact when she tees off in the Fern Bay Classic at the Newcastle Golf Club next month.
The 18-year-old has won all three Derrin Cup events she has contested this year at Forster, Tuncurry and Armidale. This was the first time she had played the Armidale course.
Quedesha is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
The Jean Derrin Trophy is open to female amateur golfers who are affiliated with a Golf NSW club.
They must hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap of 14.4 and under. The competition runs over the calendar year.
Winner will be the player with the lowest scoring average for the season, and who has played a minimum of 10 rounds.
Quedesha is determined to make up for lost time caused by pandemic restrictions in the last couple of years. She's reduced her Golf Australian handicap now to +1.6 and is on the course at least once a week. She also organises regular sessions with her coach, the Newcastle-based Jason Laws.
Quedesha has played at Newcastle before, describing it as a 'nice course'.
She continued her strong form at The Lakes in Sydney last weekend where she recorded her personal best return. The par is 74 and she hit 71.
It was also Quedesha's first time playing there.
"It was a difficult course,'' she said.
"There was a lot of water there and a lot of bunkers.''
However, she managed to avoid trouble for the majority of the round, which she described as 'really pleasing.'
Quedesha is currently mixing golf with her HSC year and so far she said this isn't causing any problems.
She hopes to play in some more prominent amateur events this year along with completing her commitments to the Derrin Trophy.
Success in the Derrin would clear the way for selection in representative teams and would also be a pathway to entry into further major amateur tournaments.
Quedesha's a veteran of nearly 10 years on the course and she's compiled an impressive list of tournament wins. Her biggest to date came in 2019 when she took out the Australian junior 13-14 years girls' championship at Royal Pines in the Gold Coast.
For this she was named the Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year, becoming just the second golfer to take out the award in its 60 plus year history.
Quedesha wants to make a living on the golf course and hopes to start a PGA traineeship as soon as next year.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
