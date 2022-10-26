Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree's Mitchell Brown wins Manning Winter Festival Composition Competition

October 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young musician, composer and Taree native Mitchell Brown is hitting all the right notes as he works toward his goal of becoming a serious composer of contemporary classical music and film scores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.