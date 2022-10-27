After four decades of championing and supporting the arts in the Manning Valley, the Manning Winter Festival has bid farewell to the community.
To mark the event, a function was held at the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree, and although the loss of the festival is a sad one for the arts community, the function was happy and positive.
On arrival guests were treated to the sounds of young local musician Mitchell Brown tinkling the ivory's of the gallery's grand piano.
During the event, Mitchell was presented with a cheque of $500 for winning the Winter Festival's Composition Competition in 2020 for his work A Winter Overture composed for wind ensemble. Mitchell then presented another of his pieces, Solace, written for piano in response to the March 2021 floods.
Manning Winter Festival (MWF) president Mon Saad then presented the remaining funds from the festival over to Peter Hugill, president of Friends of the Gallery, who then announced a new Landscape Prize in honour of the MWF.
The Landscape Prize will be biennial and will cover the Mid North Coast from Coffs Harbour down to Tea Gardens.
The MWF committee and guests then celebrated over afternoon tea and refreshments.
The MWF started life in 1978 as the Taree City Festival, and was given birth to by Mave Richardson AM PSM. Later called the Manning Valley Festival of the Arts and finally the Manning Winter Festival, in all of its incarnations the aim was to "recognise, highlight and celebrate the vast amount of creative talent in the Manning Valley".
A coup for Mave at the beginning was to procure Dame Joan Sutherland as the first patron of the festival. Every two years Dame Joan was invited to continue as patron, which she accepted "in absentia".
However, in 2002, and again in 2004, Dame Joan finally came to Taree specifically to attend the Festival and its events.
"A highlight included a celebration concert and an interview with the opera star, billed as Conversations With Dame Joan, on the MEC stage, interviewed by well known TV presenter Ian Ross," Mon Saad said.
During the decades the festival has awarded the biennial Visual, Performing and Special Arts Awards to those who had made significant artistic contributions to the cultural development of the Manning Valley.
"The festivals also celebrated the younger members of the community by implementing the festival's Young Ambassador each festival and also commissioning musical, literary and video works to recognise young talented protégés of our Valley who had made it further afield and onto the world stage," Mon said.
"Our Manning Region has certainly produced some wonderful talent and it has been such an honour to recognise them in such a way over the decades."
