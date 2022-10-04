The 2022 Taree Show is drawing near and as always, one of the highlights is sure to be the 'Young Woman of the Year' award.
Club Taree has come on board this year as the major sponsor for both the Young Woman and the Junior Showgirl competitions, further ensuring the success of the event.
With a number of the entrants involved with other events taking place at the Taree Show, organisers elected to perform judging prior to the event to allow entrants a fun, relaxed 'dress up' event while also freeing them up for their other commitments on show day.
The official announcement and presentation will happen at the show from 2pm on Saturday October 8, but until then, here's a chance to get to know these outstanding young women.
Victoria Lee
25 year old Victoria Lee has done it all before. The winner of the 2016 Taree Showgirl contest is back to give the renamed Taree Show Young Woman of the Year award another shot in this, her final year of eligibility.
Not that she's been resting on her laurels since first winning the contest.
In the intervening six years Victoria has achieved a Bachelor of Agricultural Science and a Bachelor of Business (majoring in International Business and honoring in genetics) from the University of New England.
Victoria also runs Crimson Park Livestock; is a stud program of Limousin cattle, along with some stock horses. If that weren't enough, she is also involved in breeding Pembroke Welsh Corgis which she showcases across most of Australia.
All of this in addition to her career with the Commonwealth Bank.
90% of local issues can be solved by helping the next generation and I think that's something that a lot of us get lost in - we try and fix the immediate problem in front of us instead of seeing six steps down the line which is what the youth are- Victoria Lee
Jazmin Madden
19 year old Jazmin works at Wingham Beef Exports and is currently undertaking the Bachelor of Agriculture and Bachelor of Business degrees through the University of New England.
Another young entrepreneur, Jazmin also owns and manages Cedar Creek Angus; a cattle stud she began with the purchase of a single heifer back in 2018. It's a role she loves, especially when taking her cows to shows in the local region, along with her stock horses.
Through her job, studies, and business interests Jazmin keeps very busy. But in true go-getter style, she's keep to take on the responsibilities of the Taree Young Woman of the Year should she receive the award.
Have a go. Every opportunity is worth trying just to see how far you go. Even if you don't achieve the best outcome possible, it's always going to be another thing that you've ticked off - that you've been able to do- Jazmin Madden
Ebony Bridges
This 21 year old Burrell Creek resident is a dedicated educator, looking after an emerging generation of Mid Coast youngsters.
As a preschool educator and 2IC at Little Flippers Kindergarten, Ebony loves the connections she makes with families and their children, helping them learn and grow at their most impressionable stage.
Ebony has recently completed her diploma in early childhood education and care, and has since enrolled in the Bachelor of Early Childhood Teaching and Primary School Teaching through the University of New England, studying online.
Growing up a sports fanatic, Ebony has unfortunately been sidelined through an injury for which she is currently undergoing rehab. Despite the setback, she's keen to get back to playing netball, in between work and study commitments.
I'm interested in what our community has to offer. It's often taken for granted in our region, and with all the diverse people, families, communities, and all their experiences, it's something I wanted to learn from- Ebony Bridges
Paige Fitzalan
19 year old Paige Fitzalan is a real estate professional specialising in rural properties. She's recently acquired her Stock and Station Agent licence and is making a name for herself amongst clients and coworkers alike for her personable and disciplined approach.
Outside of work, Paige is an accomplished equestrian and has had a lifelong attachment to horses. She is on the committee at the Mid North Coast Barrel Racing and Horse Sport Club, and along with her other commitments still manages to work Sundays at Horseabout Tours in Tuncurry.
A committed 'country girl', Paige says it's unlikely she'll move away from the quiet lifestyle that regional living provides. With her personality and communication skills she's destined for a sparkling career in real estate and whatever else she turns her hand to.
Admits to feeling a bit nervous about entering, but soon found whatever reservations she had were unfounded.
I just wanted to get involved. Just to step up and do something different and help people- Paige Fitzalan
The 2022 Taree Show is on this Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.
The show society has decided to postpone the horse section of the show this year due to the current conditions of the main arena being unsafe to use and also keeping in mind the weather that forecasted for our area this week/weekend coming.
The rest of the Taree Show is going ahead as planned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.