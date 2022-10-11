South Taree Rugby League under 17s girls have made history by reaching the grand final at the 50th Koori Knockout competition, unfortunately falling short to winners Cabbage Tree Island.
Held on the NSW south coast, the tournament attracted more than 100 teams from across the State for four days of competition.
The Taree girls knew they had their work cut out for them against Cabbage Tree Island, coming into the final following a tough encounter with the Gadhu Sisters.
Following a torrid opening encounter, in the fifth minute Cabbage Tree scored under the post following a deftly held up pass that was converted giving them a 6-nil lead. Taree didn't have to wait long to hit back, with Evah McCewan scoring in the corner from a great individual effort.
In the second half, Cabbage Tree ran a set play following a scrum reset, going over for a try in the 26th minute, then followed up with another in the 30th minute which was converted for a 16-4 lead.
Every single player did their job on that field. They've made history making it into the grand final, the first ever female side to make it to the grand final. So that on its own is massive- South Taree coach, Maria Mitchell
Taree refused to give in and were rewarded with a second try to McCewan in the 38th minute.
In the end it wasn't enough for the local girls with Cabbage Tree Island taking the win. Despite the loss, coach Maria Mitchell praised her team's effort, saying all of the players were outstanding and could be proud of their achievements.
"Every single player did their job on that field. They've made history making it into the grand final, the first ever female side to make it to the grand final. So that on its own is massive," Maria said.
"It's the first time some of the girls have played in the knockout so to make it to the grand final, I'm so proud of the girls. They will come back next year to play and will be even stronger."
The team thanks all the coaching and support staff, organisers and fans who made the competition so memorable. Also big thanks to their league safe, Shaquai Mitchell.
