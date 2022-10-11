Manning River Times
South Taree Under 17 rugby league women's side defeated by Cabbage Tree Island in Koori Knockout

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:04am
South Taree Rugby League under 17s girls have made history by reaching the grand final at the 50th Koori Knockout competition, unfortunately falling short to winners Cabbage Tree Island.

RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

