A WOMEN'S rugby league tackle competition is set to start on the Mid North Coast on Saturday, April 30. At this stage Lower Macleay, Macleay Valley, Long Flat and Kendall are confirmed starters while Nambucca Valley could also be involved. Games will be 11-a-side at this stage. Group Three chief executive Mal Drury hopes a team from the Manning-Great Lakes will take part. "There's some interest from Forster, Wingham, Old Bar, Taree and Harrington,'' Mr Drury said. "So hopefully we'll be able to get a side between them.'' Krystal McGregor from Port Macquarie, Belinda Anderson from Wauchope and Alana Cook from Smithtown will be part of a steering committee to get the competition up and going. They'll be joined by Mr Drury, Geoff Connor from the Hastings League and North Coast Region official Daniel Tempest from Coffs Harbour. Mr Drury said details are still to be finalised, but it appears all the games will be played on the same day and venue. "Macleay Valley want to play some matches in the (Group Three) league tag timeslot, because the Mustangs won't have a league tag side,'' he said. "We should be able to organise that.'' Mr Drury is confident starting women's rugby league won't have an adverse impact on the Group Three league tag, which has been part of the competition since 2009. Seven of the eight Group Three clubs will have league tag teams this season. He said players will still have the option of turning out in both competitions. "They may have to make the choice between the two on a couple of occasions, but that shouldn't happen too often,'' he said. Group Three had planned to play a women's 13-a-side competition last year, initially involving four teams. This was to start mid-seasons and conclude on grand final day with the other grades. However, interest waned before this came into place and the Group Three season was eventually suspended when the State went into lockdown in mid-August. Women's league has been played in the Hastings League in recent seasons. Mr Drury had previously expressed frustration with the lack of progress in starting a women's rugby league competition in the area. He said discussions have been on-going for years. Holli Wheeler from Old Bar has represented Australia and NSW and currently plays for St George-Illawarra in the NRLW, while Kyra Simon from Forster-Tuncurry is in the Newcastle Knights NRLW squad. Gloucester's Tayla Predebon made her NRLW debut in the front row for Sydney Roosters last weekend.

