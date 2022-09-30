Manning River Times
Former Newcastle Knights cult hero to play with Wingham

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 30 2022 - 3:00am
Nathan Ross in action for the Newcastle Knights. He'll play in Group Three for the Wingham Tigers next year.

FORMER Newcastle Knights fullback Nathan 'Ross Dog' Ross will play with Wingham Tigers in the Group Three Rugby League competition next year.

