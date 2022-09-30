Manning River Times
Group 3 first grade grand final | Photos

By Mick McDonald
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge has confirmed he is stepping down from the position at the next annual meeting.

