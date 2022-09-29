Manning River Times
Boyd Cordner joins Old Bar Pirates' coaching staff

By Mick McDonald
September 29 2022 - 10:30pm
Boyd Cordner flanked Old Bar's co-coaches Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys. Cordner will be involved with coaching the Pirates next season.

OLD Bar Pirates have confirmed the coaching staff for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season, with the combination of Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys re-signing.

