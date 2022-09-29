OLD Bar Pirates have confirmed the coaching staff for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season, with the combination of Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys re-signing.
And they'll have some expert help, with former Sydney Roosters, NSW and Australian captain Boyd Cordner having an advisory role.
Cordner, 30, hails from Old Bar and played his first game of rugby league with the Pirates in the under sixes, when he was four.
He played junior league with Henry and he is close mates with Henry and Worboys.
Cordner, who retired from the NRL in 2021 due to concussion issues, was home at Old Bar last weekend for the Group Three grand final at Old Bar and he spoke to the first grade side before the match against Port City. After leading 6-2 at halftime, the Pirates eventually lost the match 20-12. It was Old Bar's first grade final appearance since 2013.
Cordner remains involved with the Roosters and Worboys and Henry will have access to the club's coaching facilities and expertise.
Henry, who lives outside the area, was Old Bar's sole captain-coach in 2021 and shared the role with Worboys this year.
"This is massive, having someone of Boyd's calibre involved in the club,'' Worboys said.
'"He achieved everything in the NRL, he captained at the highest level, and he's got a very good footy brain."
"Boyd loves the Pirates, he was up at the fields last week helping drain the fields, helping set up and helped present jerseys to the players on Friday night.
"Mick and I speak on behalf of all the players after Saturday's disappointing result. We have unfinished business, we want to win a premiership for Old Bar.
"Retention is our priority, we had the squad this year to win it, we just didn't execute it on the day.
"We have a great group of boys there at the moment, there is a great buzz around the town and the club is full of really great people.
"We want to continue the momentum into 2023.''
Worboys said it he isn't sure how often commitments will allow Cordner to see the Pirates in action.
"We haven't worked out the logistics yet,'' he said.
"But Boyd has said he wants to be involved as much as possible.''
Worboys said last Saturday's grand final was 'one that got away,' after the Pirates led 12-2 with less than half an hour remaining in the second half.
"We'll learn from that,'' he promised.
