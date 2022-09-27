The Taree branch of the Leprosy Mission of Australia is holding a Spring Sale on Saturday, October 8 to raise funds to support the organisation do its vital work in the fight to care for and treat patients, and prevent and cure leprosy.
The sale starts at 8am on the grounds of the Presbyterian Church, Albert Street, Taree. Home cooking, produce, preloved clothing, bric-a-brac, plants, gifts, handicrafts, spices, scents, and books will be available for purchase, with all funds raised going to the Leprosy Mission of Australia.
Why raise funds for leprosy?
Leprosy is not a word that commonly arises in conversation in the 21st century.
In the past, however, leprosy sufferers were referred to as 'outcasts', 'unclean' and 'cursed'. A fear of contagion meant they were shunned and exiled from their towns and villages to live a miserable and meagre existence, condemned to die a slow and lonely death.
With the advent of multi drug therapy introduced almost 40 years ago, the cure rate for leprosy has skyrocketed. Those who have been successfully treated have been able to return to their work and homes, and continue contributing to their communities.
However, leprosy still remains a contagious disease in many parts of the globe, such as India, Nepal, Brazil, Timor Leste, Indonesia, Thailand, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.
Education, and the distribution of curative drugs, remain the most hopeful and successful treatment options.
The Leprosy Mission of Australia (and worldwide) aims for zero leprosy transmission, disability and discrimination by 2035.
The Taree branch of this Christian-based organisation commenced in Taree in 1954, and is the longest serving committee in Australia.
