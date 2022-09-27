Manning River Times
Leprosy Mission of Australia Taree Branch Spring Sale 2022

September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
In Nigeria, Nuhu contracted leprosy at the age of 18. He was not diagnosed until he was 30 years old. Photo supplied Leprosy Mission of Australia

The Taree branch of the Leprosy Mission of Australia is holding a Spring Sale on Saturday, October 8 to raise funds to support the organisation do its vital work in the fight to care for and treat patients, and prevent and cure leprosy.

Local News

