This year marks Taree Quota Club's 75th birthday and the ladies have a calendar packed with fundraising initiatives to celebrate this important milestone.
The first event on the calendar is their ever-popular Spring Fashion Parade showcasing the upcoming season's trends from Ashlea Road Boutique of Isabella Street, Wingham.
The event is to be held at St Matthews Anglican Church Hall, Bent street, Wingham from 1.30pm on October 8.
Tickets are $25 each and include a fabulous Quota afternoon tea and lucky door prizes.
Those interested can purchase tickets from Ashlea Road Boutique or Margaret's Underfashions in Pulteney Arcade, Taree.
Taree Quota Club has been raising money for the benefit of the Manning region for 75 years this year, so why not come along and help in the great work this organisation provides for the community.
