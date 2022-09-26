Manning River Times
Taree Quota Club celbrates 75 years with fashion show

September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Quota members Di Hawkins (left) and Judy Cluss (right) serving morning tea at the Quota Fashion Parade on May 19, 2022. Picture Julia Driscoll

This year marks Taree Quota Club's 75th birthday and the ladies have a calendar packed with fundraising initiatives to celebrate this important milestone.

