President Janenne Towers bestowed the very first life membership awards of Taree Quota Club to two of the longest serving members, at the 75th annual installation of officers dinner.
Between them, Jeanette Holland OAM and Lilian Else have served Taree Quota for a total of 90 years.
Jeanette has been a very active member of Quota for 49 years and has been a member of the board of directors on many occasions. In addition, she is a past president, having held that position on several occasions. Jeanette was awarded her OAM for services to the community and has been a very important member of the Taree Quota team, serving on regional, national and international committees during her time with the Club.
Also being inducted with a life membership award was Mrs Lilian Else who has been a member for 41 years.
Lilian has played many roles within Quota over the years and is well known for her intricate needlework and cooking skills which Quota and the local community have benefitted from as her creations have been consumed at many an afternoon tea and her needlework raffled raising considerable funds for Quota's many local charities.
The dinner at Wingham Memorial Services Club was well attended with husbands and family members welcomed in support of the ladies, especially those who are taking on board roles for the first time.
President Janenne Towers was re-elected unopposed as were her secretary, Trish Webber and treasurer, Lou Hearn.
Fiona Campbell returns to the board as vice president with experienced board members, Lyn Stewart (public officer) who will head up the disadvantaged women and children/youth welfare committee and Nancy Boyling leading the community involvement/growth and development committee.
Maureen Eason joins the board for the first time to guide the speech and hearing committee.
