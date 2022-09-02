Manning River Times
Home/News
Our People

Taree Quota Club installs new officers and life members

Updated September 2 2022 - 7:16am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Holland and Lilian Else have been made life members of Taree Quota Club. Photo supplied.

President Janenne Towers bestowed the very first life membership awards of Taree Quota Club to two of the longest serving members, at the 75th annual installation of officers dinner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.