Coastal Premier League clubs meet to discuss 2023 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Jordan Howard from Wingham attacking in the Southern League grand final against Pacific Palms. Wingham won the game. The Warriors would be a perfect fit for the proposed Zone Premier League according to zone chairman, Lance Fletcher

COASTAL Premier League (CPL) clubs will meet with Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football officials on October 5 to discuss the make-up of the 2023 season.

