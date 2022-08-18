FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said the Manning should be represented in the Coastal Premier League (CPL).
This takes in 12 clubs stretching from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour.
However, the entity needs to be attractive for players from throughout the valley. This seems a problem Taree Wildcats have, Mr Fletcher added.
The Wildcats have been in the competition since its inaugural year of 2020. Taree filled a vacancy at the 11th hour in the then 10 club league following the withdrawal of Forster-Tuncurry's Wallis Lake. Taree's participation in the now 12 club CPL appears in doubt beyond this year. Club president Ben Sedlen said the final decision would be up to the playing group.
He did say he would prefer to stay in the CPL but added there would have to be structural changes. Mr Sedlen admitted that dropping down to the Football Mid North Coast Southern League could be a option
The Wildcats are struggling for numbers and have yet to win a first grade match.
The season has been beset by wet weather and added complications caused by COVID, and this has added to the Wildcats' woes, as they have been forced to play a string of double headers (matches on Saturday and Sunday) to meet commitments, often in the Coffs Harbour area.
Mr Fletcher said he hasn't spoken to the Wildcats about 2023 but said FMNC and North Coast Football would be conducting a season review.
He suggested the Wildcats may have to 'think outside the square' if the area is to stay involved in the CPL. This could mean the formation of a new franchise, similar to Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United, newcomers to the league this year.
"It's obvious that the Wildcats are struggling to attract players from throughout the Manning area,'' he said.
He pointed out there's senior teams from Tinonee, Old Bar, Wingham, Cundletown and Lansdowne all involved with the one-grade Southern League.
Mr Fletcher said it appears Taree has trouble drawing players from those clubs who would be capable of turning out in the CPL.
He said there was intense town rivalry in Forster-Tuncurry between the two established clubs Tuncurry-Forster and Great Lakes.
Mr Fletcher doubts players would have crossed over had one of those clubs been accepted into the CPL. He said the formation of the independent franchise, Southern United negated that problem.
"Players from outside Taree mightn't want to play for the Wildcats, but they might play for the Manning Mustangs, or whatever a new club is called,'' he said.
He agreed a new entity would have to have input from other clubs in the Manning and not just be a rebadged Wildcats.
The Wildcats have been in operation for 50 years and Mr Fletcher said the club also wouldn't want to lose its identity so could still be involved in junior grades and even the Southern League senior competition.
Mr Fletcher claimed the majority of clubs are happy for the CPL to continue in its present form, although there could be some modifications.
He added that the CPL has had to battle COVID and then ongoing wet weather problems in its three years, which were unprecedented.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
