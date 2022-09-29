SOUTHERN League open men's champions Wingham would consider playing in a Zone Premier League should Football Mid North Coast be successful in establishing the competition next year.
However, successful Wingham captain-coach Dean Whitlam said it would be up to the players to make the decision.
Zone chairman Lance Fletcher told the Times last week that starting a Zone Premier League (ZPL) involving clubs from the northern and southern competitions is a goal. This would be one grade only.
Mr Fletcher cited Wingham and northern powerhouse Camden Haven as two clubs that would be perfectly suited to such a competition.
The zone has attempted to kick off a zone league previously, however response from the clubs has been lukewarm, although Mr Fletcher believes this was in part due to pandemic restrictions. He assured the zone would gauge interest for next season.
Wingham completed the Southern League season unbeaten, beating Pacific Palms 3-1 in the grand final at the Zone Field at Taree.
Whitlam said a ZPL would be a different challenge for the Warriors and would be worth considering.
"But it would depend on the travel and the other clubs involved,'' he said.
"A few of our players are getting a bit older now and don't want to travel too far. They've played at a higher level before and now they just like having a kick around. It would be up to the players to decide one way or another.''
Whitlam said Simon Mooney, Luke Jones and Nathan Smith were strong performers for the Warriors throughout the season.
The zone changed the finals format for this year only in all grades to ensure players had more football. This followed disruptions at the start of the year due to wet weather.
Wingham, the minor premiers, played fourth placed Tuncurry-Forster in one elimination match while Palms and Tinonee, the second and third placed sides, clashed in the other.
Wingham accounted for Tuncurry 4-0 while Palms had a close 2-1 win over Tinonee, setting up the Wingham/Palms showdown the next day.
Whitlam said he expected to meet Palms in the grand final.
"They were the best side we played during the season,'' he said.
The game was on the balance at halftime, with the score at 1-1, but the Warriors finished in style, winning 3-1.
That capped a big few days for Whitlam, as he and wife Amanda became parents for the first time earlier in the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.