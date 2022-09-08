Solar panels and battery storage are being installed at Taree's waste management centre as a means of ensuring the centre's ability to operate during bushfires and other national disasters.
"Our waste centre operations were significantly affected during the bushfires of November 2020," David Rees, MidCoast Council's manager of waste services said.
"The centre was without power for a considerable period of time due to damage to power infrastructure in the area. This is critical, as the centre processes large volumes of waste from the entire LGA, operating 10 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Without power, the centre could not process waste."
Photovoltaic solar panels will be installed on the transfer station and Community Recycling Centre rooftops, funded by a $200,000 grant by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) Bushfire Recovery Program for council landfills.
"Solar will provide the electricity needs of the site, save costs and reduce our emissions. It will also make us more resilient in the event of future natural disasters by removing our dependence on the main power grid," Mr Rees said.
"While we cannot prevent bushfires we can secure our future operations and provide a low-maintenance source of renewable energy."
NSW EPA, executive director engagement education and programs Liesbet Spanjaard said the EPA's Bushfire Recovery Program for council landfills funds projects that repair or improve their landfill facilities and delivers multiple benefits and positive outcomes for a community.
"Once the panels are switched on, MidCoast Council's carbon footprint will decrease and so will costs for the community, while their ability to respond during natural disasters will increase."
Mr Rees said this move to renewable energy is part of council's commitment to lower energy consumption and carbon emissions from council-owned and operated facilities.
Operations at the waste management centre will not be disrupted. The works are expected to be completed by the end of September 2022.
