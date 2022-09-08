Manning River Times
Solar energy will soon power Taree waste centre operations

September 8 2022 - 6:30pm
Solar panels MidCoast Council photo

Solar panels and battery storage are being installed at Taree's waste management centre as a means of ensuring the centre's ability to operate during bushfires and other national disasters.

