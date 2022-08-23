Pathway to career in medicine open for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine are encouraged to consider a University of Newcastle pathway program.
The Miroma Bunbilla Program is an alternate entry pathway for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates applying for the University of Newcastle's Joint Medical Program (JMP).
Each year, up to 17 places are set aside for applicants of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent for admission into the JMP. There are currently 70 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled in the JMP, and to date, 110 Indigenous doctors have graduated from the medicine program.
The program has existed for a decade, according to lecturer from Newcastle University's College of Health Medicine and Miroma Bunbilla coordinator, Darren Nolan, and is representative of the university's commitment to Indigenous students.
"The pathway has been in one form or another since 2012. And even before then the University of Newcastle has made extra efforts to recruit and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students," Mr Nolan said.
The five-day intensive assessment Miroma Bunbilla program will be delivered from December 5 to 9, pairing students with mentors to successfully start medical school. In 2020, the program was extended beyond Newcastle to reach those outside the Hunter region and now also runs in Armidale, Moree, Tamworth, Taree and Orange.
The JMP is coordinated by the University's Thurru Indigenous Health Unit and delivered through a partnership between the University of Newcastle, University of New England, in collaboration with the Central Coast Local Health District and Hunter New England Local Health District.
It is believed that the training of more Indigenous doctors will have a substantive impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health overall.
"Aboriginal doctors are going to be instrumental in reaching out and helping Aboriginal communities and individuals to present to hospitals and to pursue healthcare. At the moment, there's distrust in the institution," Mr Nolan said.
The Miroma Bunbilla Program 2022 will be delivered face to face. The program is designed to give students an insight into studying medicine in the JMP. They will learn about the skills required in the program and participate in problem-based and group-based learning.
Participants will have the opportunity to participate in the program at a nominated university facility, that being The University of Newcastle (Callaghan), University of New England (Armidale), The University Department of Rural Health (UDRH) - Moree, Tamworth, Taree, Orange.
"We go out to career expos and talk to students and they realise university is an option for them, that medicine is an option for them. When you see a candidate's face light up when you show them there is a pathway into university, and then of course when they graduate, it's a proud day," Mr Nolan said.
Applications for the Miroma Bunbilla Program are now open and close on October 31. Further information about the Joint Medical Program is available on the University of Newcastle website. Students wishing to discuss the program can contact 02 4921 5583.
