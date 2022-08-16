MidCoast Council has career opportunities for apprentices, graduates and trainees, and is calling for people to apply now to commence in 2023.
There are 24 new positions across a range of employment fields. There are trainee positions available in civil construction and design, administration, water operations, electrical and mechanical trades.
There are also opportunities for graduate positions in engineering and a service review program support officer role.
MidCoast Council general manager Adrian Panuccio says the apprentices, trainees and graduates program is part of council's investment in our local region and people.
"We have grown this program from 1.3 per cent of its workforce to 5.5 per cent in the last three years. During that time, 41 apprentices and trainees have completed their qualifications, 17 are continuing with higher level traineeships and apprenticeships, 19 have secured permanent positions with council and 10 have secured external positions in the community.
"We're excited to again be able to offer these fantastic career opportunities to our community.
"A career in local government is always a good move and to be able to help people, regardless of their age, where they come from, or previous work experience, to kickstart such a life-changing career, is something we're really proud of."
A full list of available positions can be found on council's website and applications close on Sunday, August 21.
As an equal opportunity employer committed to attracting and retaining quality staff, MidCoast Council encourages people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and levels of experience to apply.
The roles on offer are equally relevant to people finishing school or deciding on a career choice, to those of a more mature age looking for a career change.
If you're interested in working for council while you develop your skills and gain a qualification, please apply before Sunday, August 21 at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Working-with-us/Careers-with-Council.
