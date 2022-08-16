Manning River Times
Home/News

Career opportunities for apprentices, graduates and trainees at MidCoast Council

August 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprenticeships are being offered at MidCoast Council. Photo supplied

MidCoast Council has career opportunities for apprentices, graduates and trainees, and is calling for people to apply now to commence in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.