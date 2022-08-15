Manning River Times

Old Bar Pirates score gritty win over Forster-Tuncurry

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:42am, first published 1:00am
Jon Tickle had his best game of the season in Old Bar's 24-18 win over Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.

OLD Bar Pirates moved into outright second place on the Group Three Rugby League competition ladder with a tough 24-18 win over Forster-Tuncurry in the match at Tuncurry.

