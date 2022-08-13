SOME Jarom Haines brilliance kept Wingham's faint Group Three Rugby League top four hopes alive in an entertaining match against Macleay Valley at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
The Tigers won 29-24 to stay on the cusp of the semi-finals with two matches in the regular season remaining. However, their campaign was staggering 18 minutes from fulltime when the Mustangs scored a try to David Davis following a clever kick from player of the match, five-eighth Mal Webster. Eight minutes from the final siren Wingham' s woes intensified when Lester Andrews was sin binned for a lifting tackle.
Inside the last five and in Macleay territory the Tigers produced a great passing rush, with the ball going through at least half a dozen or more sets of hands before winger Liam Phillips dived over in the corner. Fletcher Lewis missed the conversion and there was 3 minutes 50 on the clock when Macleay finally kicked off. The Tigers worked play to within 40 metres of the tryline but on the fifth Haines calmly potted a great field goal to give Wingham the one point cushion.
The Mustangs then put the restart out on the full and just before the end of play Haines stepped through tired defenders to put the ball down for his second try of the game.
It was the second successive week the Kempsey combination found a way to lose a match in the dying minutes after the 36-34 loss to Forster-Tuncurry the previous match.
"It was pretty disappointing, but we had every chance to win today,'' Macleay coach Ant Cowan, who is nursing a shoulder injury said.
However, Cowan said the Mustangs are determined to finish the season on a positive note.
"Forster came to Kempsey last week and we could have nearly cost them second spot,'' he said.
"Same thing down here. They're still a chance to make the top four, so we tried to spoil their party.''
He agreed that Webster had a great game.
"He's just one of those boys who wants to step up. The reason I brought Mal back to the club is try and build the culture and build the club around the community. I think we're moving in the right direction at the moment.''
His Wingham counterpart Mitch Collins had his game gear on and was almost forced to play.
He's been out of action since breaking his wrist on June 18.
"I didn't know if the 'Newie' (Newcastle) boys were going to rock up in time, so I was going t play,'' he explained.
"Mate, I was pleased when they got here.''
Collins agreed the Tigers a still a chance to play semi-final football but said Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry next week will be a test.
"We were scrappy today and it was the same as every other week, we give back-to-back penalties and they crucify us. We play Forster next week and they'll be hard to beat, so obviously we're going to have to play a lot better than we did today,'' he said.
Webster might be in the veteran category, but he showed that age doesn't necessarily weary with a classy display.
He scored two tries - the first when he grabbed an intercept and managed to run 40 metres to plant the ball in the corner. He also had a hand in two other tries, while his kicking in general play had the Tigers guessing. Macleay's second try scored by winger Corey Gale followed an earlier Webster 40/20.
We were scrappy today and it was the same as every other week, we give back-to-back penalties and they crucify us- Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins
Macleay led 8-0 against a surprisingly lethargic Wingham side. However, Haines snapped them into shape with a fine individual try, producing a don't argue that left Macleay fullback Tyrell Dungay on his back. The Tigers hit the lead just before the break when winger Fletcher Lewis scored and converted then added four more points when fullback Ryan Weatherall dived over in the corner moments before halftime. Weatherall had been Wingham's best.
When second rower Jake Mullen scattered defenders when running onto a Haines pass to score a converted try the Tigers looked relatively safe at 20-8. But in the space of two minutes Macleay scored two tries, one to Dungay and then Webster's second. Dungay's two conversions locked it up at 20-20 before Davis was first to the Webster cross kick to score and make it 24-20. Wingham's season was on life support...then Haines took over.
Macleay won the reserve grade 20-12 while Kendall defeated Wingham 14-10 in the women's league clash.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
