Inside the last five and in Macleay territory the Tigers produced a great passing rush, with the ball going through at least half a dozen or more sets of hands before winger Liam Phillips dived over in the corner. Fletcher Lewis missed the conversion and there was 3 minutes 50 on the clock when Macleay finally kicked off. The Tigers worked play to within 40 metres of the tryline but on the fifth Haines calmly potted a great field goal to give Wingham the one point cushion.