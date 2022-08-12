Manning River Times

Injuries start to mount for Wingham Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prop Arron Groom is assisted from the field in the first half of the clash with Taree City. An injured knee could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

WINGHAM'S list of injured rugby league players continues to grow with prop Aaron Groom and fullback Blake Sky both sidelined indefinitely.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.