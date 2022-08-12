Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Manning River Turtle Group eDNA National Science Week project

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
August 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobin Creek: Harry from Bobin Public School taking a sample, and Millers Road crossing, where a sample was taken. Photos: supplied

A citizen science project to sample creeks and rivers in the Mid Coast for environmental DNA (eDNA) culminates with the results being released in a public webinar during National Science Week, on Tuesday, August 16.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.