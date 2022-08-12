A citizen science project to sample creeks and rivers in the Mid Coast for environmental DNA (eDNA) culminates with the results being released in a public webinar during National Science Week, on Tuesday, August 16.
'Inspiring the Mid Coast with eDNA' was one of only 35 projects around Australia that was granted funding to undertake a National Science Week project.
Advertisement
The Manning River Turtle Group leads the project, supported by MidCoast Council, Charles Sturt University and the University of Canberra.
The project has three stages and started in May 2022, with a workshop at Knorrit Flat.
Related reading:
"We invited 10 community groups. Each of them had three members and the idea was to teach them about environmental DNA and then show them how to do the scientific sampling. And then they were given kits," explained Clare Rourke of the Manning River Turtle Group.
"This emerging technology is increasingly being used to survey the biodiversity of waterways."
For the second stage, the 'citizen scientists' then went out and sampled water from all over the Mid Coast: Dingo Creek, the Bowman, Gloucester and Avon Rivers, Lansdowne River, Bulga Creek, Killabakh Creek, Coolongolook River, Copeland Creek, Mammy Johnsons River, Mill Creek, Booral Creek, Mooral Creek, Nowendoc River, Charity Creek and Wallamba River.
The samples were then sent to the University of Canberra who processed them, matching them against 'primers' - short pieces of DNA already collected from living creatures. The results were then sent to the researchers to be collated.
"The third stage is this National Science Week webinar, where those results are going to be announced," Clare said.
Although the Manning River Turtle Group is leading the project, everyone involved in the project know they will not find any evidence of the endangered turtle in any of the samples - there is currently no DNA primer for the Manning River helmeted turtle.
As for what they do find - whether that be platypus, marsupials like water rats, fish, invertebrates, reptiles or amphibians - that will be made known when the results are announced on the webinar.
If you wish to find out what the surveys showed, register for the webinar at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/387327816927. Register soon as places are limited.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.