MANNING Valley Branch of Can Assist will benefit by more than $25,000 from the annual Krystylea Bridge Cup day held on Saturday, August 6 at the Jack Neal Oval.
"We're still finalising a few things, but we'll raise more than $25,000,'' Gary Bridge said.
Held in perfect weather, the day attracted a bumper crowd to the Jack Neal Oval for the Taree City/Wingham Group Three Rugby League game. An auction of sporting goods and memorabilia held at the ground before the first grade match realised more than $6000.
This was the ninth time the clubs have played for the Krystylea Bridge Cup and the Tigers maintained their domination with a 28-14 win over the Bulls.
The cup was inaugurated in 2014 and Can Assist has always been the main beneficiary.
Since then more than $180,000 has been raised and Gary said the plan is to top $200,000 in 2023, the 10th anniversary. The cup wasn't played in 2020 as the Group Three competition was suspended due to the pandemic.
Gary thanked the community for their continued support along with the Taree City and Wingham clubs.
