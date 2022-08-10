Manning River Times
Krystylea Bridge Cup day fund raiser | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:17am, first published 12:30am
MANNING Valley Branch of Can Assist will benefit by more than $25,000 from the annual Krystylea Bridge Cup day held on Saturday, August 6 at the Jack Neal Oval.

