WINGHAM has moved to within one point of fourth placed Port Macquarie on the Group Three Rugby League competition ladder.
The Tigers are on 9 points, with the Sharks 10. Unbeaten Port City leads the way on 17 followed by Forster-Tuncurry 15 and Old Bar 12. The Breakers and Pirates will play in a catch-up game at Port Macquarie on August 23.
Advertisement
"All we can do is keep winning,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said of his side's semi-final hopes.
However, club treasurer Craig Martin points out the Sharks have games against Taree City and Macleay Valley to play.
"You'd think they'd win them,'' he said.
"We've got Macleay at home this weekend then Forster at Tuncurry and Port City in our last game, so it's not going to be easy. Still, if we win the lot then we'll be a chance.''
Martin fears a 16-12 loss to Wauchope at Wingham on July 16 will come back to haunt the Tigers.
Wingham pounded the Wauchope line late in the game but couldn't get the ball down.
"And we should have beaten Port Sharks in the first round,'' he added.
The Tigers were also fuming about a couple of decisions that went against them in the 14-8 loss to Old Bar in a deferred game played at Old Bar on Tuesday, August 2.
RELATED: Pirates pile on the points
Port Sharks have now lost three of the last four games but should account for Taree City this weekend at Port Macquarie. It would appear the best the Sharks can hope for is third place and a home game for the minor semi-final on Saturday, September 3. The minor premier will host the major semi on Sunday, September 4.
Forster-Tuncurry scored a last minute 36-34 win over Macleay Valley at Kempsey on Sunday after the Mustangs led for much of the contest.
Under 18 halfback Ashton Hilder, making his first grade debut, produced a cross field kick in the final play of the game that veteran winger Dan Lawton gathered to score his fourth try of the game.
Port City defeated Port Macquarie 24-8 while Wingham accounted for Taree City 28-14 in the other fixtures.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.