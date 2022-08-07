Manning River Times

Old Bar targets top two after big win over Wauchope

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:13am, first published August 7 2022 - 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Martin, pictured playing in a trial game earlier this year, was again strong for Old Bar Pirates in the 50-18 win over Wauchope at Old Bar.

OLD Bar Pirates went into the Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Old Bar aiming to consolidate a spot in the top four.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.