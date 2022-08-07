OLD Bar Pirates went into the Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Old Bar aiming to consolidate a spot in the top four.
Oh, and not add to the club's already lengthy injury list.
The Pirates emerged 50-18 winners, so improving their for and against differential and are now eyeing a berth in the top two. Old Bar trails second placed Forster-Tuncurry by three points but still has one deferred game to play, albeit against unbeaten Port City at Port Macquarie. The Pirates meet the Hawks at Tuncurry on Sunday.
"Next week is a massive game so we'll keep chugging on. It looks as though we got through today unscathed, so that's a bonus,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said after the win over Wauchope.
The Pirates went into the match minus a host of players injured in the previous two matches.
They had a reshuffled backline, with Isaac Worboys shifting from five-eighth to half, Kurt Lewis from centre to pivot while Michael Bailey came in on a wing. Worboys was wearing the jumper usually occupied by his older brother, Jordan, Old Bar's other co-coach. He watched on from the bench with his arm in a sling as he nurses a dislocated shoulder sustained the previous Tuesday night against Wingham.
Worboys-the-younger turned in a polished performance at seven, guiding the side around the park and popping great ball for second rower James Handford to score the final try of the first half. That gave the Pirates a 24-12 at the break and they piled on the points in the second half.
Lewis was busy and certainly talkative at five-eighth and looks happier when he can get quicker ball. Young centre Jaxon Longa continues to improve as he settles into first grade.
As ever, prop Shannon Martin led the way in the forwards with another hard working performance. Handford produced a strong effort in the first half although his lack of match condition was evident in the second. He'll only improve with more minutes on the field.
The season can't end quickly enough for the Blues. Captain-coach Matt Bird did his best to rally the side and they led 12-10 at one point in the first half. It's been a tough year and injuries have played a major part in their demise in 2022 after being all-conquering in 2021. Co-captain-coach Beau Kettle is now on the club's training staff after a neck injury earlier this year ended his playing days.
The Pirates scored some smart tries featuring slick ball movement. Fullback Tye Cochrane finished off one of the best after Martin sent winger Blake Elford down the sideline with a clever pass. Elford drew the cover and offloaded to Cochrane, who weaved his way to the line.
Another under 18 player, Malachi Mercy ensured the Pirates made the half century with a converted try just before fulltime.
There was better news for Wauchope in the minor grades, the Blues winning under 18s 12-10 and reserve grade 26-10. Old Bar forfeited the league tag.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
