The season can't end quickly enough for the Blues. Captain-coach Matt Bird did his best to rally the side and they led 12-10 at one point in the first half. It's been a tough year and injuries have played a major part in their demise in 2022 after being all-conquering in 2021. Co-captain-coach Beau Kettle is now on the club's training staff after a neck injury earlier this year ended his playing days.