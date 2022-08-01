Manning River Times
Home/News

Fire and Rescue NSW warn of the dangers contributing to house fires

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:18am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Fire Station Commander, Peter Willard urges householders to check they have a working smoke alarm.

A fire can take hold in three minutes, yet it only takes seconds to prevent one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.