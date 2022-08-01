A house in Old Bar suffered damage this morning (Monday, August 1).
Taree Fire Station commander, Peter Willard said the fire started in the dishwasher.
Taree Fire Station responded to a fire call in Lewis Street, Old Bar, at 3.15am.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters, working with members of the Old Bar Rural Fire Service, entered the single level brick and tile home where they discovered a fire from a dishwasher that had spread to kitchen cabinets and towards the ceiling.
The occupants had self-evacuated with no injuries.
The crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen before quickly extinguishing it.
Crews were finished at the scene at 4.30am.
