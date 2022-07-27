Manning River Times

Taree golfer runner up in Seaside Classic

By Paul Jobber
July 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree golfer Quedesha Golledge was runner up in the Seaside Classic at Port Macquarie.

TAREE golf prodigy Quedesha Golledge has fallen agonisingly one shot short shy of victory in the 2022 Ladies Seaside Classic at Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.