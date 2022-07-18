Manning River Times

Wallama runs in four tries to account for Manning Ratz

By Phil Wilkins
July 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallamba secures minor premiership with strong win over Ratz

WALLAMBA Bulls rugby union players drank their beer without conscience and left the Manning River Ratz nursing bruises and wounded pride at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.