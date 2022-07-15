THE Lower North Coast Ruby Union grand final looks set to be played at Nabiac, with Wallamba on track to finish minor premiers.
The minor premiers will host the grand final in the three team competition. Manning Ratz will be minor premiers in the women's 10s, with the grand final also to be played at Nabiac. Wallamba and Gloucester also field teams in the 10s.
The Bulls and Ratz clash tomorrow at Nabiac in what will probably be a preview of the men's grand final, with Forster Tuncurry still struggling to meet commitments due to a player shortage.
Wallamba has lost just one game this year and that was to the Ratz on the last occasion they met at Taree Rugby Park. However, the Ratz have since hit injury problems, with club president, Steve Rees admitting they'll be stretched for numbers tomorrow. Veterans, Jake Maurirere and Ben Northam are both facing an extended time on the sideline after picking up injuries against the Bulls.
Rees said the backline resources in particular have taken a hit.
"It will be interesting to see what we come up with to play this weekend,'' he added.
Meanwhile, struggling Forster Tuncurry could receive a boost with the availability of three forwards, Tim and Lachlan Daczko and hardy lock-cum-prop, Nigel Pereira, Phil Wilkins reports.
The Dolphins-Bulls match last weekend was washed out.
