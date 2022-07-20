Manning River Times
Our History

Historic dances at Mitchells Island Hall recorded for National Library of Australia

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bert and Bob Murray at Burrell Creek. Image: National Library of Australia

Peter and Dorothy Taylor love to dance more than anything - but preserving local history rates a close second.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.